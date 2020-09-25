CT’s housing permits up sharply in August

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Hartford, CT (Hartford Business Journal) — Homebuilders pulled more municipal permits to erect new housing in August, marking the second consecutive monthly increase, new data shows.

There were 485 single- and multifamily permits issued last month in 104 towns and cities, up 55.5% from 313 permits issued in Aug. 2019, according to the state Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), citing U.S. Census Bureau data.

Among communities sampled, the most permits were issued last month in Shelton (134 permits issued), Danbury (104), Simsbury (37), Greenwich, Norwalk and East Lyme (11).

For the year, there have been 3,091 housing permits issued, up from 2,793 issued at this time in 2019.

The jump in new housing construction comes as single-family home sales and prices in Greater Hartford have been soaring for much of 2020.

In August, both home sales and median prices in the Hartford area climbed by 23.6% and 14.1% compared to the same month a year ago.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.