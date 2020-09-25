Firefighters make surprise discovery battling blaze: Bundles of cash hidden in ceiling

National-World

New York (WCBS) — Some firefighters made it rain while battling a fire at a Brooklyn home Thursday.

Rain cash, that is.

Authorities said firefighters were responding to a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday morning on East 57th Street and Avenue L in the Flatlands section.

The fire was on the first floor, but firefighters had to cut through the ceiling to fight it. That’s when money hidden in the ceiling came tumbling down.

Officials haven’t said exactly how much cash was found, but according to published reports it could be up to $1 million in insurance money.

The cash was wrapped in bundles and was not destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

