Hospital creates new route for first responders for quicker emergency care

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS , ID (East Idaho News) — A local hospital has made it easier for first responders to get patients into the emergency room.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a new bridge and the road extension of East 25th Circle. The project took three months to complete, and it will allow first responders to get directly to the hospital from 25th Street.

“When a patient is seriously injured or sick, we know what a difference a few seconds can make in their treatment and recovery,” Casey Jackman, the hospital’s chief operations officer, said in a news release. “We invested in creating a new entry point to the hospital from 25th Street for first responders because we want to put time on our patients’ side. All of our community members deserve to be seen by a doctor as quickly as possible when they are sick and we will do whatever we can to make that happen.”

First responders now have three routes they can take to get to Idaho Falls Community Hospital. The emergency department can also be accessed from Channing Way and Coronado Street.

The hospital worked with Layton Construction, Jerome Bowen, B&K Landscape and Mountain Valley Electric on the project that cost $480,000.

In addition to extending the road, Idaho Falls Community Hospital also built a new sidewalk to increase pedestrian access and additional street parking.

“We are grateful to have strong partnerships with the healthcare community in Idaho Falls,” Idaho Falls EMS Division Chief Eric Day mentioned in a news release. “It makes our jobs easier and ultimately it allows all of us to do a better job caring for our community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.