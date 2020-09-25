Police chief steps in as protests erupt over indictment in Breonna Taylor case

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM ) — Protests erupted across the country and in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday after no officers were directly indicted for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, the victim of a botched raid more than six months ago.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he understands why people are angry and taking to the streets.

“We have to accept it and be understanding about it. Me, as I stated, I am very understanding. I understand how they feel. It’s tragic,” Green said.

A grand jury weighed the evidence against three officers and only indicted former officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment after shots fired during a raid went into an adjacent apartment, killing Taylor.

Wednesday night, Black Lives Matter protests lined the streets in downtown Flint. The protesters marched up and down Saginaw Street.

Green said people have the right to protest, but he was concerned for the safety of the demonstrators with it being dark and no road closures.

“My main fear was a disgruntled or irate motorist plowing through that crowd,” Green said.

Green said they got complaints of people doing just that, but his department was able to diffuse any issues and let people protest peacefully.

No one was hurt in Wednesday’s protest.

“We have policies, policies in place that prevent a tragedy like this, or definitely severely attempts to prevent a tragedy like this,” Green said.

Green added Taylor should still be alive. He wants the residents of Flint to know his department is constantly working on ways to make the community safer without hurting innocent people. But he knows outrage may continue.

“Hopefully the anger will subside at some point in time. But until that does happen, us in law enforcement just have to be patient,” Green said.

