Thieves get away with car and expensive pooch

A Florida family are missing their beloved puppy which was taken when their car was stolen at a Buckhead gas station.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A family is heartbroken after their beloved family puppy was stolen by thieves. Now, they are sharing passionate words as they pray their beloved family puppy is ok after being stolen.

“If anybody has a pet you know what your pet means to you, like everybody loves their pet, they’re like family,” said Victoria Donahoo.

The family of three said they were visiting relatives in Atlanta and had started their trip back to Florida on Wednesday evening when they stopped at the gas station in Buckhead on Paces Ferry road.

“The gas station was packed full of people and when he came in and told me I didn’t believe him at first,” said Victoria.

Victoria had gone to the restroom while her husband paid for gas. They left the car running so Stormy the puppy still had air on, locked the car and took the key fob inside.

The car thieves struck within minutes. Luckily the family’s son wasn’t with his parents at the time.

“We were told there is a gonna be a slim chance [by police] that we would get her back, which was a really, really sad thing to hear,” said Victoria.

The missing dog is one of three stolen in the area in just that last six weeks. A golden doodle was nabbed in a car theft in Buckhead last month, and a yorkie was stolen off the street in Brookhaven just this week.

French Bulldogs, golden doodles and yorkies are highly desirable breeds that can sell for well over $5,000.

“Everybody knows those are expensive dogs, they’re very expensive dogs so I’m really afraid they’re going to sell her to make money. That is one of the worst things that I am thinking about right now,” said Victoria.

The family said police told them that that particular gas station is a hot spot for car theft. Police add that car theft is a problem all over the city, and are pleading with people to please never leave your car running if you leave it.

