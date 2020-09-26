Marquette University directs Cobeen Hall residents to quarantine for 2 weeks

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT ) — Marquette University, in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department, has directed residents of Cobeen Hall to quarantine for 14 days, effective at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

The university made the announcement Friday night in response to a “confirmed cluster of increasing COVID-19 cases” among residents of the hall.

Students at Marquette’s Schroeder Hall were directed to quarantine for two weeks beginning Sept. 14 for the same reason.

All Cobeen Hall residents are directed to quarantine in their rooms and have been told not to leave the building to attend classes or for any other reason except for a medical appointment.

Marquette says students should not move out of the residence halls or leave town. If students do choose to leave campus to quarantine, it must be only at their permanent address and they need to stay off-campus for all 14 days of the quarantine. They must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a test date of Oct. 4 or later prior to returning from the 14-day quarantine.

The university also says any student who chooses to leave campus must do so in a private vehicle—they should not take public transportation.

All Cobeen Hall residents who have not been tested for COVID-19 this week will be required to be tested the week of Sept. 28. Residents who test positive will be directed to isolate in a university isolation space.

The university says they are coordinating pastoral care, academic services such as virtual tutoring and mental health resources through the Counseling Center for residents in quarantine.

