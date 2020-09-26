Nearly 2 dozen QU students suspended after violating university policies

National-World

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB ) — Nearly two dozen students at Quinnipiac University have been suspended or sent home after reportedly violating school policies.

According to a letter sent to students on Thursday, 11 undergraduate students were sent home for four weeks, and 12 off-campus students have been suspended, pending their conduct meetings.

The students reportedly violated the school’s no-visitor policy for residence halls, had non-QU guests on campus, and/or exceeded indoor gatherings policy both on and off campus.

“We’re enforcing these policies because every violation potentially can have a negative impact on your health and on the health of multiple others in the QU community. I fervently hope we don’t encounter these circumstances again. However, should there be further violations, we will continue to follow the clear policy guidelines we’ve issued and respond quickly to any such cases so that we can remain in person, in good health, throughout the academic year. Otherwise, we will lose the battle against the virus,” said Tom Ellett, the university’s chief experience officer.

As of Friday afternoon, there was one confirmed case of coronavirus on campus.

Ellett continued to say in the letter that students who are wanting to remain on campus will need to follow the rules.

“I have spoken to hundreds of students and the message from you is loud and clear – you are passionate about wanting to remain on campus for an in-person experience this year, and you are willing to follow the necessary measures to achieve that. I know it’s not easy, but that’s what is required, from every single student,” he said.

Students we spoke to are adamant about one thing: They don’t want in-person learning to end abruptly.

The University says it’s aware of this. That’s why it doubled down on students failing to follow guidelines while in the middle of a pandemic.

“To keep everyone safe, I think it is important we follow those rules if we want to stay on campus at all,” Olivia Fountaine said Friday. “Everybody came here this semester knowing that it would be different and that there were restrictions and people made the decision not to follow that rule.”

“I think you just follow the rules. It’s pretty simple. It’s not too crazy,” Herson Barrera said.

Also included in the letter was a link to the university’s policies and expectations, which can be found here: qu.edu/back-to-bobcat-nation/student-information/responsibilities-and-policies.html

