Crime Scene Unit surveys East Moline property owned by person of interest in Trudy Appleby disappearance

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EAST MOLINE, IL (WQAD ) — Police conducted a search related to the disappearance of Trudy Appleby at a property in East Moline on Friday, September 25, according to Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department.

The property, located at 3619 4th Avenue, belongs to 45-year-old Jamison Fisher, according to property records.

In August, the Moline Police Department identified Fisher as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of the 11-year-old Moline girl.

About a half-dozen officers surveyed the property Friday. One officer on scene was carrying a shovel. The land is empty now, but police say there used to be a house on it. What looks like a crawl space can still be seen on the property.

It’s an area police were surveying. But officers would not confirm if there is any significance to the dug out space in the search.

Police did not confirm whether they found anything on the property, but said a tip from the public led the Moline Police Department, East Moline Police Department, and the Illinois State Police to the property.

Last month, the Moline Police Department named David Whipple, 59, from Colona, Illinois and Jamison “Jamie” Fisher, 45, from Silvis, Illinois as persons of interest in the investigation. Police say the two men know what happened the day Trudy went missing and have been covering it up for more than two decades.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.