HS athlete rescues girl from burning vehicle

VALDOSTA, GA (WGCL) — A high school football player from south Georgia is being hailed a hero after he and another man pulled a teen girl from a burning vehicle in August.

Brock Bailey, a junior at Lowndes County High School in Valdosta and member of the school’s football team, received the ‘Hero of the Heart’ award after he and another man pulled the girl from the burning vehicle on August 29. The victim is a student at Valdosta High School.

Post from FB:

“Congratulations Brock Bailey! Brock was awarded the Hero of the Heart Award in appreciation of his outstanding bravery and life-saving actions! He is a junior at Lowndes High School and a member of the varsity football team. Joy Eldridge and her daughter Elizabeth were in attendance at the September 21, 2020 School Board Meeting as Joy shared a heartfelt letter – see below.

My name is Joy Eldridge and I am a 1996 graduate of Lowndes High School. I am writing this to you because of an incredible young man who is a current student at LHS who exemplifies everything I know about being a Viking: strength, bravery, and determination. Brock Bailey, a junior and member of the LHS football team, was recently a hero to my family and he deserves to be recognized. On Saturday, August 29, 2020, my daughter was in a car accident just around the corner from our home. Her car had an instrument malfunction which caused her power steering to fail and she ran off the road. Thankfully she was not going very fast, but before her car came to a stop she hit some equipment which damaged her gas tank causing her car to catch fire. Her door was badly dented in and she couldn’t open it. Thankfully, Brock was working with another gentleman at a nearby house. They heard the accident and ran to help. These two men ran into danger in order to save my daughter. They were able to get the door open and pull her to safety. After I arrived on the scene, Brock remained attentive to both my daughter and me and was a calming presence during a very stressful time.

My daughter is a senior at Valdosta High School and I don’t have words for how thankful I am that we are able to celebrate her senior year when things could have been so different. I have been a teacher at Valdosta High School for the past 21 years, but I still have Viking pride that goes very deep. I will forever be grateful for the day that this incredibly brave Viking saved my Wildcat and exemplified the Winnersville spirit. I appreciate you recognizing Brock’s heroism because I think that 2020 desperately needs some positivity!”

