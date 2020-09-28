Man fatally shot outside haunted house

National-World

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) — A man was fatally shot outside a Michigan haunted house.

Oakland County Sheriff Deputies were called to Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac on Sept. 27 after a caller reported a man lying on the concrete.

Deputies believe the victim, a 29-year-old Detroit man, and his girlfriend had been waiting in line to enter the haunted house when a man in the line ahead of them would not move. The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him, deputies report.

The victim told his girlfriend he was going to his vehicle. The suspect and victim went separately to the parking lot, and then witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

The victim was hit in the side, neck, and chest, and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies now are trying to identify the people and a vehicle in the pictures. A witness reported a blue sedan speeding away from the scene. Deputies said the suspect was about 6’ and wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

