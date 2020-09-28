Moose returns to city a week after relocation to wilderness

National-World

Colorado Springs, CO (KCNC) — A 30-mile hike is nothing for a moose with a taste for city life.

Wildlife officials learned as much when they realized a young cow captured Friday in Manitou Springs was a repeat offender. She was trailered a week ago out of Colorado Springs.

She crossed six lanes of highway traffic that day.

Colorado Park and Wildlife officers labeled her a “frequent flyer moose” and secured her transport back to the land of trees and waterfalls, a normally preferable landscape than interstate highways and city parks.

At least for most moose.

We will know in a about a week whether this “frequent flyer moose” ignores her one-way ticket and makes a return trip to metropolis.

