Sen. Fasano calls tomorrow’s special session a ‘disturbing one-party rule takeover’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Lawmakers are set to embark on a special session on Tuesday.

Monday, Republican Sen. Len Fasano held a news conference to talk about what he expects to come out of it.

The agenda includes revamping regulations to hold utility companies, such as Eversource, accountable for failings.

Also included, absentee ballots, school construction projects, hemp growing, and other items.

Fasano called the agenda “a disappointing display of one-party rule and partisan politics.”

“There is nothing on the agenda dealing with the [COVID-19] pandemic, public health, or the immediate needs in the middle class,” Fasano said.

Fasano described what he was seeing as a “very disturbing one-party rule takeover of legislation in a process that has excluded the public and press all under the guise of COVID.”

The special session gets underway at 9 a.m. in Hartford.

Channel 3 will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday all day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.