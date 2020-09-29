Baby Yoda arrives in Colorado to help crews fighting wildfires!

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Larimer County, CO (KCNC) — The Child, known as “Baby Yoda,” is on a new mission. After traveling through Oregon and California, he’s bringing the Force to Colorado — to help firefighters battling wildfires here. The Child arrived at headquarters for crews fighting the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County Monday night!

Baby Yoda is famous for his role in the Star Wars Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian.’

A woman named Sasha and her 5-year-old grandson, Carver, were shopping for supplies to donate to firefighters in Oregon when they came across the Baby Yoda toy. They bought the toy and Carver wrote a thank you note to go with it to firefighters.

“Thank you firefighters. Here is a friend for you in case you get lonely,” Carver wrote.

Since then, Baby Yoda has been traveling from wildfire to wildfire, in Oregon and California, binding people together with his special energy field.

“Anybody that holds that Baby Yoda and looks in those big eyes knows that eventually this is all going to pass and be OK,” Sasha told KGW-TV in Portland.

Tyler Eubanks organized the supply drive that Carver and Sasha brought Baby Yoda to. Eubanks created a Facebook page called Baby Yoda Fights Fires to document his travels — she told CBS4 it has become like a full time job!

On Monday, she posted pictures of the Child in Wyoming

“Next stop Colorado,” Eubanks wrote.

Eubanks said the Child was traveling with a medic named Londa — and arrived in Larimer County Monday evening.

Baby Yoda was quickly embraced by crews at the scene — specifically an EMT identified only as John.

We wish him all good things on his mission to help the crews helping our beautiful country!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.