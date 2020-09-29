Fargo students, parents rally against distance learning: ‘We should be in school’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) — More than 30 parents and children protested at Fargo Public Schools’ district office Monday, Sept. 28, to voice concerns about upcoming plans to switch secondary students to all distance learning, as cases of COVID-19 surge across North Dakota.

Protesters argued that the district should consider COVID-19 numbers within schools rather than statewide numbers. “We’re just really hoping they’ll look at the numbers in our school rather than across the state,” said Janae White, a protest organizer.

On Friday, Fargo Public Schools announced that 24 students and five staff are out of school after testing positive for COVID-19. The district also reported that 116 students and 57 teachers and staff are under quarantine.

Fargo Public Schools secondary students will move to all distance learning on Monday, Oct. 5. Elementary students will continue with a mix of in-person and remote learning.

In arguing for in-person instruction, protesters said more data is available now than when the pandemic began, and studies show that children — symptomatic or asymptomatic — do not pass on the virus easily.

“We’re making long-term decisions here today that are going to affect our children’s education,” said Beth Sanford, a protester who said she’s a registered nurse with a master’s degree in community health.

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said he planned to meet with some of the protesting parents to hear their concerns.

“I really understand the parents’ frustrations with this. All of us have the same goal, which is to bring all of our students back for in-person instruction. But it’s not just bringing students back, it’s a matter of making sure we can stay at a level where all of our students are there as well,” Gandhi said.

Elsewhere in the Fargo area, West Fargo Public Schools will remain in a hybrid learning model, district spokeswoman Heather Leas said. Moorhead Area Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Richman said pre-K through grade 8 are in a hybrid learning model, and Moorhead High School students started distance learning Monday.

Jack Libner, a senior at Davies High School, was among the protesters gathered Monday in the parking lot outside district offices. He wants to have in-person classes full-time.

“I feel like distance learning doesn’t have the same effect, not with friends, not with teachers, and it’s hard to focus on Zoom calls,” Libner said.

He’s in precalculus, physics, and performance art classes, and wants to pursue a career in acting, either on the stage or in movies, he said.

“This is my senior year, and I don’t want my activities to be taken away from me either,” Libner said. “I feel like we should be in school no matter what it is.”

He works part-time at a grocery store, he said, where he comes into contact with hundreds of people during one shift. “My friends aren’t scared of COVID; they are scared of schools going back to distance learning,” Libner said.

“The kids are being left behind,” said Libner’s mother, Michelle Turnberg. “It’s fine for him to work, but not fine for him to be in school.”

“They are being socially traumatized,” said White, an administrator for the FPS Parents Against Distance Learning Facebook page that has more than 600 members. “We want 100% in-person classes, but at this point, we’d be happy if they stayed in hybrid.”

Sanford, the mother of a North High student, said she’s concerned the Fargo School District does not have a mental health expert on its COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee, and feels that the community lacks representation.

“We are losing our North Dakota culture,” Sanford said. “We got a lot of small town common sense that was in that parking lot, who were not afraid to say what’s right. We need to be looking after the mental health of our kids. They’re giving up, and that’s frightening.

“And winter is coming.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.