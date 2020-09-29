Man on cross-country awareness mission for live events stops in Las Vegas

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Philip Bryan, an actor from New York, began a cross-country trek on June 15 with his dog, stopping in Las Vegas on Monday.

“I started a cross-country journey on a bicycle to help raise funding for the live events workers out of work right now. There’s over 12 million people out of work,” he said.

The mission is to raise awareness about struggling actors and theaters in the country amid the pandemic. It’s projected 12,000 performing arts venues will close permanently. Broadway will remain dark until next year.

Bryan is documenting his “Unpredicted Journey” to support the Nomadic Arts Fund. It’s meant to develop a show from an emerging artist, paying for the cast, crew and creative team.

But he said in Las Vegas, he hit a major set-back in his journey.

“Unfortunately, I lost a massive amount of footage. Last night when I got my, my equipment stolen, when I came into Vegas. So that’s a bummer. But we’re still out here we’re still gonna finish this journey, and we’re still gonna broadcast live on Instagram on my account,” he said.

“I had my, my GoPro and I have my, my phone which had a lot of personal documentation. When you’re out on the trail there’s not a lot of WiFi there’s not a lot of connection. So, you can’t sync things up to the cloud.”

The group tells FOX5 someone stole the items from his bike bag at the Venetian.

But he’s in good spirits despite the theft. He has 390 more miles to San Diego, the end of his journey.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.