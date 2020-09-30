Health Department identifies sheriff’s office as a COVID-19 “cluster”

National-World

Macon County, NC (WLOS) — Macon County Public Health has officially identified a cluster of employees at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A cluster is defined as a minimum of 5 cases with illness onset or positive results within a 14-day period. All staff who have potentially been exposed to these individuals have been contacted and will be tested for COVID-19.

Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that “multiple” employees had become ill and are now being tested for COVID-19.

In a post made on Facebook Wednesday morning, Sheriff Robert Holland says some of the individuals were at work when they became ill but immediately went home when they started having symptoms. Sheriff Holland says those symptoms have ranged from mild to severe.

Sheriff Holland says the employees, including those with no symptoms at all, were tested for COVID-19 and while they have not yet received all the test results back, some have returned with positive results.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is limiting public access to the department for the next couple of weeks but will continue to provide all required and necessary services.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone in the last few days and any the future. We ask that you have patience with any delays and ask that you remember these employees in your prayers as they deal with these unfortunate circumstances. We wish to remind the public that these are medical issues related to our employees and we are limited as to what information we are permitted to release.

In addition to Macon County Sheriff’s Office staff, MCPH is working to identify any additional close contacts of these individuals. The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with an infection with COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time of 15 minutes or longer. Based on the information provided by each staff person, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

MCPH’s Medical Director and Macon County Sheriff’s Office are working together to limit the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the community.

