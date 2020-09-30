Mayor urges Patriots fans not to have house parties for Chiefs game on Sunday

National-World

Boston, MA (WBZ) — This Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs is one of the most anticipated showdowns of the NFL regular season. But Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging Pats Nation not to watch the game in the company of fellow fans.

With Boston expected to move into the “red zone” Wednesday amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, Walsh says game-day parties this weekend are a bad idea.

“We’re asking people for your cooperation. First – to anyone who’s hosting house parties, I’m urging you not to do it,” Walsh said. “On Sunday, when the Patriots play, we are asking you not to have house parties. We’re asking you not to gather in large groups.”

A frustrated Walsh cited parties and “irresponsibility” as the reason behind an increase in cases. Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people in Massachusetts.

“And anyone who’s invited to a party, my suggestion to you is make the right decision – the right choice – and don’t go. Find a safer way to socialize,” he said. “We need everyone to remain vigilant.”

Fans are currently not allowed to attend Patriots games in person at Gillette Stadium.

