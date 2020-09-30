Mother warns community against woman who attacked her son, threatened to give him COVID-19

National-World

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) — An Eagle Rock resident alleges that a woman attacked her son and threatened to give him COVID-19.

Julie Shine said that she was on a walk to the park with her 10-month-old son and her dog on Saturday when the woman ran up to her and attacked her son, who was in his stroller.

“I walk in this neighborhood every day and it’s hard to feel safe when there’s people out there doing stuff like that,” she said. “She ran faster towards the stroller and started screaming I’m going to take your baby, I’m going to touch him, I’m going to cough on him, I’m going to give him COVID. She just kept screaming that over and over and over again.”

Shine said the woman chased them down the block until neighbors cam outside to help. When the neighbors started taking photos, the woman stopped following her.

“I felt really scared and really defenseless because you know, what do you do?” she said. “She was going after my child. It would’ve been an entirely different thing if she was going after me. My thoughts would’ve been different, but I was just petrified because I felt like I couldn’t protect my child.”

Shine shared her experience on NextDoor, where she learned that two other women in the neighborhood were allegedly verbally attacked by this woman.

“It became apparent she’s mentally ill and probably homeless,” she said.

She said that an LAPD officer told her they’d keep an eye out for the woman and try to offer her services. In the meantime, this mom wants other women to be vigilant.

“At least people will be aware of that because if they see the face, you know, they know she has actually attacked somebody before,” she said.

