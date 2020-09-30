Teacher uneasy over required medical forms

National-World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — As the Parkway School District discusses plans to return to in-person learning, there is growing concern from some teachers who aren’t comfortable going back yet.

News 4 spoke with one teacher who wanted to remain anonymous. She said she has a compromised immune system and took a survey answering that she’d like to continue teaching virtually for a while longer.

Following the survey, she said she was sent a COVID-19 Americans with Disabilities Act Medical Certification Form and was asked to complete it by Friday.

“I understand their request for medical reasons, I just think they’ve gone about it in a totally unacceptable way,” she said.

News 4 obtained the four-page document that asks questions about pre-existing conditions and how they relate to COVID-19. School district employees and their health providers are required to complete certain pages of the form and have it notarized.

The teacher News 4 spoke with said she understands the district’s need to have proof of an underlying condition but said other questions on the form are irrelevant and an invasion of privacy.

“To be asking for anything about drug and or alcohol abuse or counseling referrals, I’m not sure what those have to do with COVID frankly,” the teacher said.

By signing off on the document, the employee and medical professional agree to release confidential health information to the school district. Employees agree that information could include “information regarding drug and alcohol abuse and/or counseling referrals” as it relates to COVID19.

The form also states “there is a potential that information disclosed pursuant to the authorization may be subject to re-disclosure by the recipient and may no longer be protected by HIPPA” as it relates to COVID-19.

“That’s an absolute invasion of privacy and I think that that statement about ‘we can bring this back up’ comes across to me as intimidation,” she said.

News 4 reached out to the district and Parkway School District and was sent the following statement:

“In order to honor a request to work from home, we need to know the medical reason for the accommodation. To do this, Parkway uses a standard Americans with Disabilities Act Medical Certification form used by many employers. The employee is only required to provide information that would be needed to justify their request and we maintain strict confidentiality for our employees.”

The school district also said the deadline for completing the form can be extended on a case-by-case basis. There is a virtual school board meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. School leaders said they plan to further discuss plans for the district’s return to in-person learning.

