U-Haul thief steals more than material belongings from Navy veteran

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — A U-Haul trailer full of personal belongings stolen. The man who rented it says the thieves took memories he can never get back.

“It was from my house and it was everything that I had saved through, I’m 75 years old, and so it was all of my special stuff,” said Stephen Inman.

Everything Stephen Inman held dear from his guitars, pocketknives, to photos of his best friend who’s now passed.

“It was just memories from my whole life,” said Inman.

Melissa Perez decided to move her father, a navy veteran, from his home in Arkansas to her home in South Dakota so she could care for him.

“There was a lot of work entailed in trying to get things out of his house and get things loaded in the U-Haul trailer,” said Melissa Perez.

This is the only photo she has of the trailer, it’s in the early stages of packing. They hit the road and made a pit stop in Omaha at the Days Inn and Suites off Miracle Hills Dr.

“It’s a very large motel area. It was one of the nicest we’ve ever stayed in,” said Inman.

According to a report filed with Omaha Police, someone stole the trailer from the motel parking lot sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“We were both in shock, I yelled some obscenities of course because I was so infuriated and shocked and mad and in total disbelief,” said Perez.

A brief moment of hope was quickly crushed when Melissa was told by motel staff that the cameras on the back of the building aren’t actually functioning.

Now she and her dad are pleading with whoever took their belongings – to simply give them back.

“This stuff means absolutely nothing to anybody but us. We can’t go to the store and buy our pictures back,” said Perez.

I spoke with the manager who confirmed what Melissa said. The security cameras on the side of the building don’t actually record video, only the ones inside do.

The manager says all guests of the motel are required to sign a waiver that they’re not responsible for any items in the parking lot that are lost or stolen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.