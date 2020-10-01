Amy Coney Barrett Fast Facts

National-World

Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Personal

Birth date: January 28, 1972

Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana

Birth name: Amy Vivian Coney

Father: Michael Coney, attorney

Mother: Linda Coney

Marriage: Jesse Barrett (1999-present)

Children: Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, Benjamin

Education: Rhodes College, B.A., 1994, graduated magna cum laude; Notre Dame Law School, J.D., 1997, graduated summa cum laude

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

Has been a member of the conservative Federalist Society and is an elected member of The American Law Institute.

Associated with a Christian group called People of Praise, though Barrett has not spoken publicly about her relationship to the religious community.

Two of her children are adopted from Haiti.

Timeline

1997-1998 – Law clerk to Judge Laurence Silberman of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1998-1999 – Serves as law clerk to Associate Justice Antonin Scalia for the Supreme Court of the United States.

1999-2001 – Works for the law firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin (later merged with Baker Botts LLP) in Washington, DC.

2001-2002 – Adjunct faculty member, then John M. Olin Fellow at The George Washington University Law School.

2002-2017 – Professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

May 8, 2017 – President Donald Trump nominates Barrett to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

October 31, 2017 – Confirmed for judgeship by the Senate. Receives her commission on November 2, 2017.

September 26, 2020 – Trump announces Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.