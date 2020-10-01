Sheriff: 4 men caught with stolen hemp plants while walking along highway

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Four men were arrested early Tuesday morning after they were caught with stolen hemp plants that they believed were recreational marijuana, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:22 a.m., Clackamas County deputies, along with Molalla police officers, responded to a report of multiple people walking on South Highway 211 near South Palmer Road, just outside of Molalla.

Authorities located the four men, who were seen wearing dark clothing and carrying large bags containing green leafy plants. The sheriff’s office said green leaves were seen poking out of the men’s pockets.

When a deputy activated his lights, the sheriff’s office said one of the men threw his large duffel bag down an embankment.

Authorities made contact with the men and quickly determined they had large quantities of cannabis plants – about 60 to 80 pounds in total, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.