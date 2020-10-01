Storage unit infestation: Who has to pay?

National-World

Elk Grove, CA (KOVR) — An Elk Grove woman was horrified to find her storage unit infested with mice and bugs. You may pay top dollar for storage, but who is responsible for pest control? The answer depends on your contract.

Lydia Culpeper was horrified to find her unit infested.

“Pretty much everything I owned was in that storage. My whole life,” Culpeper said.

Culpeper said bugs destroyed nearly all her things. She said she found rodent droppings, and what she suspects is rodent urine. All after paying $190 a month for five years.

“It has to be thrown away. I’m devasted.” Culpeper said.

It turns out that pest control is included in her contract, but she had to request it for her unit and she didn’t. She does have insurance, which will cover up to $500 for pest damage, with a $100 deductible.

Some advice to those with stuff in storage: look at your contract as soon as possible to see if you’re leaving pest protections on the table.

