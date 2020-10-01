Suicide attempt survivor hopes to inspire others to discuss their mental health

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — September marks National Suicide Prevention Month.

But as the month comes to a close, conversations surrounding mental health and suicide should be far from over.

In fact, having open conversations about mental health may be more important now than ever before. According to the World Health Organization, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds.

Local social media influencer and two-time suicide attempt survivor, Jelayne Shelton, shared her personal battle with depression and bullying growing up.

“My first attempt was in high school, and my last attempt was, we shall say recently,” explained Shelton.

Known for her bubbly personality and infectious humor, it’s a side of Shelton that many may not know about. By sharing her story, she hopes to spread awareness and remind others fighting their own battles, that they’re not alone.

“I’ve had those moments, many moments where it was like, am I allowed to say out loud that I’m depressed and I’m having dark thoughts? That I don’t feel my best?” said Shelton. “The reality is that it’s O.K.”

Medication and counseling has helped Shelton through some tough times. By opening up, she hopes to encourage others to do the same.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about it. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It doesn’t make you less than, it doesn’t make you a bad person, it doesn’t make you weird or crazy. If anything, it makes you even more human,” Shelton explained.

Mina Vassey, a mental health therapist with Hale Kipa, says the stress of the pandemic coupled with being in isolation has forced more people to seek professional help.

Vassey says this awareness month is a great time to educate people that it’s common but not always permanent to have suicidal thoughts. She encourages people to reach out and not make any permanent decisions when in that state of mind.

“What I need you to know is you are not alone,” explained Vassey. “Reach out and use all of the resources available to you. Almost all the insurance companies pay for mental health services.”

Vassey says it’s important to speak up if you notice warning signs in others. Also, don’t forget to check in on your friends, family, neighbors, even the ones who may not act like anything is wrong.

“It’s very common and good to know that we can prevent such a big issue and problem, just by talking about it,” explained Vassey.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.