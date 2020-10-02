Community of volunteers comes together to help harvest to donate for those in need

National-World

Mills River, NC (WLOS) — “It’s like a river coming down through here,” exclaims a rain-soaked Laura Morgan as she pulls fresh tomatoes from the vine.

The rain at North River Farms in Mills River has been a near-constant this growing season and it has helped nourish an abundant crop of tomatoes, peppers and other produce.

But it turns out there’s too much of a good thing. Too much food for the farmers to harvest.

That “problem” is music to the ears of Morgan and other volunteers from the Society of St. Andrew, a non-profit which gleans the leftover fruits and vegetables for food pantries.

“Gleaning actually goes back to biblical times,” says Polly Phillips, WNC gleaning coordinator for the society.

“It’s the harvest after the harvest,” Phillips explains. “We still do it the same way today, where commercial farmers go through and get everything that they consider sellable, and we go through and get what is still edible.”

The “ugly food” that might not have the visual appeal needed to move products in grocery stores, is what the gleaners target, but Phillips says North River Farms is especially generous, leaving full rows of essentially marketable fruits and vegetables for the needy.

North River Farms is one of up to 30 commercial producers in Western North Carolina working with Phillips and her army of volunteers. They start cleaning cold-weather leafy greens each May and continue through early December with apples.

The pandemic has hit local food pantries hard. “There’s way more food insecurity than usual. Just because of the lack of jobs and lack of resources a lot of people are coming into,” Phillips says. Some of the volunteers also glean food to feed their own families.

Morgan is a member of Saluda First Baptist Church and she’ll send many of the tomatoes she picks on this rainy day to its food pantry. “People are very appreciative of the extra help they get—they really are. “

