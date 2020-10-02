Deputy Chief retires after probe finds he used racial slur in text message

National-World

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM (KOAT) — The Metropolitan Detention Center Deputy Chief is retiring at the end of the week, after an investigation found he referred to an inmate with a racial slur. Target 7 obtained the actual text message exchange between an MDC major and Deputy Chief Aaron Vigil. The text shows where he referred to an inmate using the slur.

Vigil has worked at the MDC since 2018, but his time with the MDC is coming to an end after an investigation. When the allegations were made, investigators started asking questions and Target 7 obtained those recorded interviews.

“It said that, I’m going to say it how it was said. I don’t want to offend anybody. It said ‘that ****** is being transported,'” said a witness.

Documents state Vigil was referring to 36-year-old Clifton White, a Black man who was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement at the time of his arrest.

Investigator: I know you said it was inappropriate and stupid, can you justify it or explain why you sent that?

Vigil: You know what, Doug, at this point {inaudible} I don’t even remember sending it.

Word of the incident made it to MDC Chief Greg Richardson. He said the end result of this investigation could go one of two ways.

“He has two forms of discipline through being in his position. One is termination 14:16,” Richardson said.

In those recorded interviews, Vigil apologize for what he said, but he is still expected to retire at the end of the week. Richardson said he’s set up sensitivity training for employees at MDC following this incident.

