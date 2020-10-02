Doctor admits pre-signing blank prescriptions at Montana weight loss clinics

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Bozeman, MT (The Billings Gazette) — A Bozeman doctor admitted to illegally prescribing appetite suppressant drugs at his clinics in Bozeman and Billings.

Dr. Ronald M. Buss, 71, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful dispensing and distribution of controlled substances by registrant at U.S. District Court in Billings.

A pharmacist initially told the Billings Drug Enforcement Administration that Buss had been illegally dispensing three appetite suppressing drugs from the Go Figure clinics in August 2016, according to court documents.

Buss, the director of the two Go Figure clinics, has an active physician license out of Bozeman.

From 2009 to 2016, the Bozeman clinic dispensed the drug from the clinic without a prescription.

Buss began pre-signing blank prescriptions for staff to complete in July 2016.

Employees at the clinics said that Buss, who was the only medical trained staff member at the two clinics, did not meet with patients for months or years after they had begun taking the drugs.

Staff said there were some instances of Buss never meeting with a patient prior to prescribing the drug.

The clinics prescribed three types of amphetamine-based drugs that were intended for short-term use for patients who are obese or severely overweight, with some exceptions for certain health conditions.

Under the DEA controlled substances schedules, Phendimetrazine and Benzphetamine are classified as Schedule III, and Phentermine is Schedule IV, meaning all three drugs have a “low potential for abuse.”

Buss instructed his employees at both clinics to choose one of the three drugs, its strength and dosage when completing prescriptions for new and current clients, court docs say.

Patients paid $50 a week to be weighed, have their blood pressure taken and receive a week’s worth of one of the drugs.

Staff at the clinics questioned the practice but were assured it was legal and that the Go Figure clinics had special permission to issue the prescriptions.

In interviews with the DEA investigators, Buss admitted to pre-signing the blank prescriptions, and claimed it was the only way to run the practice effectively, the court filings said.

Buss faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine on both counts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.