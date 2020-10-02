Quad Cities Race Against Racism sees jump in 2020 participation

National-World

Davenport, IA (WQAD) — The Race Against Racism kicked off virtually on Thursday, October 1 after the in-person event was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The aim of the race is to bring the community together by taking a pro-active stance against racism.

“I think that there’s such a division right now in the world, in the country, on where you are politically or this that or the other, said Deanna Woodall with the YWCA Quad Cities. “And this is not that. This isn’t about that. This is making our community a better place.”

Throughout the month of October people can participate anywhere and any time. That means walking or running any desired distance.

As of the kickoff date, around 300 people had already signed up. Organizers say that’s about double of what the event saw in 2019.

Signup costs $30 for adults, $20 for children, which includes a t-shirt.

