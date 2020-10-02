Remembrance for families after miscarriage going virtual

National-World

Overland Park, KS (KMBC) — Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening up a dialogue about miscarriage. They lost their baby, who they named Jack, after Teigen was hospitalized with pregnancy complications. KMBC 9 found out how a local hospital is supporting families struggling with a similar loss.

It’s a devastating reality. One in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage. “I kind of liken this to one of the worst emotional wounds a family faces,” said social worker Coco McAtee, who helps families cope with miscarriage at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

She and a team at the hospital help connect families with resources. “Like a physical wound, you need to tend to it, so this requires a special kind of intervention,” said McAtee, “which is everything from, you know, maybe an individual counselor who can help you, to support groups.”

Every year, there’s a remembrance ceremony at Overland Park Regional Medical Center for families who have experienced a miscarriage. This year, because of COVID-19, it’s going virtual. Families are invited to walk along a path on the hospital grounds with guided reflections to honor their baby’s memory.

“That’s very important to hundreds of our families who’ve lost babies, to remember that person that, for them, had quite an impact,” said McAtee, “despite how early that loss was or how recent.” Some counselors and support groups are also shifting online during the pandemic.

In a heartbreaking social media post, model Chrissy Teigen opened up about her grief after suffering a miscarriage. McAtee hopes it will encourage others to seek help. “It opens up the conversation and I think it will give people permission to I hope reach out, to say, ‘look at how transparent they’re being about their feelings,’” she said.

The virtual remembrance walk is going on throughout the month of October, which is internationally recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Month.

