Use of deadly force by officer deemed justified

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Bettendorf, IA (WQAD) — The actions of a Bettendorf Police officer have been deemed justified after he shot and killed a man who investigators say was holding a knife up to a little girl.

Officials with Scott County announced that Officer Patrick Mesick made a reasonable decision “to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death of that little girl and others in the residence.”

This announcement was made on Friday, October 2.

Back on Thursday, September 3, a 911 call prompted police to respond to an in-home daycare near 16th 1/2 Street and Bellevue Avenue in Bettendorf. The caller said a man was holding a knife to a four-year-old’s throat.

Upon arrival, officers could hear screaming coming from inside the house and forced their way inside after ordering the door be opened, according to a statement from the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Once inside, police saw a man – later identified as 53-year-old Timothy Alan Clevenger from Silvis – kneeling down and holding a machete against the little girl’s torso and a black item against her neck. That item was later found to be a sheath for a fillet knife.

The statement said officers ordered Clevenger to show them his hands, but when he did not respond “Officer Mesick fired one round with his rifle, striking (Clevenger).” Clevenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the time of the shooting, Officer Mesick could see a woman and a child at the bottom of the basement steps, said the state’s attorney’s report. There were four other kids and three other adults present who “had been ordered to the basement” by Clevenger.

Investigators said Clevenger had bought the fillet knife and machete at a store earlier that same day. There was also a video file on a USB flash drive called “Tim’s final thoughts,” which was a 30-minute video of Clevenger expressing “frustration and anger with things going on (in) his personal life.” The video also included a part where Clevenger said “justice will be served and I will be the one to serve it…” and “innocent people may die.”

Clevenger owned the home at 16th 1/2 Street and served as the landlord to the people who lived there.

Officer Mesick was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which is a standard policy of the department. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Officer Mesick was expected to return to work in early October.

It has been 35 years since there was a deadly officer-involved shooting in Bettendorf.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.