2 California wildfires remain out of control

Firefighters Saturday are continuing to battle two out-of-control California blazes that have scorched almost 120,000 acres.

The Glass Fire in wine country has burned 62,360 acres and is 10% contained, according to Cal Fire LNU.

The deadly Zogg Fire blazing in Shasta and Tehama counties has burned 56,305 acres and is 57% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Four people have died as a result of the vegetation fire that started Sunday. The cause is still under investigation.

The weather forecast doesn’t provide much hope for fire-ravaged California.

The SCU and LNU lightning Complex Fires that are now contained were the third and fourth largest wildfires in California’s history, charring an area close to the size of Rhode Island. They burned for more than six weeks before firefighters were able to bring them to 100% containment.

‘It’s like we can’t run away’

This year, wildfires have devoured millions of acres of land, and people in the state have had to flee. They say they are devastated and tired from constantly having to deal with wildfires year after year.

“It’s like we can’t run away,” resident Jan Zakin told CNN.

Temperatures will get better going into next week. But no rain is forecast for much of the western half of the country. Heat advisories are posted for 25 million people in California, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Three-quarters of the West is under drought conditions, and no rainfall is expected until the end of next week, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackleford.

This year, over 8,100 wildfires have burned nearly 4 million acres, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated across the state and 30 people have died.

Wine country decimated

The Glass Fire has destroyed 826 structures and is threatening another 28,835, according to the Saturday morning update. More than 2,600 personnel are battling the wildfire that started Sunday. The cause is still under investigation.

The Zogg Fire has destroyed 179 structures and is threatening 101 additional ones, Cal Fire said in a morning update.

The wildfires have also decimated California’s wine valley.

The Glass Fire has scorched Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying over 500 structures, according to Cal Fire. Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin expressed her concerns over the vineyards affected by the blaze.

“The fruit on the vines are going to be left to rot,” Gorin said. “They are smoke-tainted.”

The fire has also destroyed dozens of homes and businesses in Sonoma and Napa counties. And thousands of residents are under evacuation orders as their homes are in the danger zone.

“Fire activity is expected to increase as the red flag warning takes effect across the region,” according to Cal Fire.

Record high temperatures and northwest winds are making things worse for the firefighters who are battling the blaze.