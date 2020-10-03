Cam Newton of the New England Patriots tests positive for Covid-19, reports say

National-World

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN, which cited league sources.

Both outlets reported Newton has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

The Patriots confirmed in a statement Saturday that a player had tested positive, but it did not name the player.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement said. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

The Patriots said it was in “close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists.”

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the statement said.

In its own statement, the NFL said it was going to reschedule the Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game — originally set for Sunday — to either Monday or Tuesday, following “positive Covid-19 tests on both teams.”

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the (NFL Players Association) to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said.

Per NFL-NFL Players Association policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for Covid-19.

Newton’s agent has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Newton, 31, signed with the Patriots as a free agent this summer. According to ESPN, Newton’s diagnosis was the first time the Patriots had been impacted by Covid-19 this season, which returned last month with a number of changes due to the pandemic.

The Patriots-Chiefs game was not the first to be rescheduled this weekend. The Tennessee Titans’ Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled to October 25 after the Titans announced a flurry of positive tests within the organization.

Sixteen members of the Titans — eight players and eight staff — have tested positive.

NFL officials and members of the NFL players union toured the Titans’ headquarters at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to gather information following positive tests, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN. The league does not anticipate sharing its findings.