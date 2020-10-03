Here’s where you can score free and cheap tacos for Taco Day

National-World

There is no such thing as too many tacos. And since it’s National Taco Day, now’s the perfect time to fulfill your intense but not-at-all extreme taco cravings.

Here’s where you can indulge the gluttonous glory of free and budget-friendly tacos on this fine day.

Del Taco

Score! From Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, you can get any taco free when you join their Raving Fan Eclub or download the Del Taco App. For an extra bonus, signing up gets you a free shake on your birthday. Not a taco shake. Just a regular one.

Taco Bell (kinda)

Taco Bell isn’t giving out free tacos on the official day that celebrates everything it stands for, but you can give the gift of tacos to your loved ones with its Taco Gifter.

From its website, you can send someone a digital $2 gift card that they can redeem on October 4 for a taco. Real geniuses will just gift themselves a taco set.

Those who order from Taco Bell through UberEats will receive a free crunchy taco on orders $15 and up.

El Pollo Loco

The chain is celebrating Taco Day and the launch of its curbside pickup by giving away free tacos on a future order.

Place a curbside order in the app on October 4 to receive two free tacos al carbon on your next visit.

Chuy’s

Add a crispy beef taco to any entree for $1 on Sunday. There will also be $1 floaters and $5 shots of 1800 Silver tequila.

Taco Del Mar

Taco Del Mar will be celebrating National Taco Day by offering customers free Taco Del Mar face masks. On October 4, customers who purchase an order of Dos Tacos, a side and a drink will have a chance to score a free face mask while supplies last.