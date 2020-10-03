New park bench provides a message, and a place to rest

National-World

Rock Island, IL (WQAD) — A park bench was donated by Josh’s Benches for Awareness, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and promoting resources for suicide prevention.

The yellow bench was installed in upper Longview Park and includes a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and message.

The bench was placed in the memory of Josh Nadelbach. His mother, Cindy formed a non-profit to help make sure no one else would go through such a tragic loss.

According to the release, “Their non-profit vision is to work alongside organizations nationwide to help those with internal struggles receive the help they need, to help end the epidemic that has been created from depression and anxiety, and to leave a legacy of helping others feel better, in the name of Joshua Nadelbach. Cindy’s goal is to have a bench in all 50 states.”

You can find out more about Josh’s Benches for Awareness by visiting joshsbenches.com.

