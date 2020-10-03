School District bans all clothing, masks containing political speech or symbols

National-World

Mifflin County, PA (WPMT) — The Mifflin County School District announced Friday that it will ban students from wearing masks, shirts, or other articles of clothing containing political speech or that “symbolize a particular political viewpoint, including but not limited to confederate flags and swastikas, as well as BLM logos or phrases associated with that movement.”

The policy will go into effect on Monday, superintendent James A. Estep said in a letter to parents and guardians.

“This action is being taken due to complaints that have been received about such items and how those items have disrupted the education of students within the Mifflin County School District,” Estep said.

The midsized, rural school district consists of five elementary schools, two intermediate schools, one middle school, one junior high school and one high school. Mifflin County High School is located in Lewistown.

