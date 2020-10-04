City offers one-stop-shop event to help struggling residents

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV ) — Hundreds of folks on Oahu’s West Side turned out to the city’s the “One O’ahu CARES Resource Day” at Ka Makana Ali’i.

It was a drive through to take advantage of the city’s resources for everything from food to employment, housing relief and legal services.

“One of the concerns we have heard, because our programs have been 100% online, is that people needed greater access ton information. So we are here providing access to the program, they are dropping off paperwork, we are answering their questions, all while social distancing,” said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).

Organizers accepted applications for CNHA’s Ho’ala Assistance Program and the City’s Household Hardship Relief program. Applicants were able to ask questions about the application and the supporting documents needed.

Other resources included:

• WorkHawaii (Employment Opportunities)

• Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (Household Hardship Relief Fund program)

• The Salvation Army (Food Voucher Assistance)

• The Mediation Center of the Pacific (Eviction Mediation)

• Legal Aid Society of Hawaii (Information about Legal Services)

The event event made possible by City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services in partnership with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

