Collaborative event aims to uplift creative community during tough times

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — It’s been a rough year for many — and two organizations wanted to offer a chance for a different outlook.

For it’s first year, Asheville’s YMI Cultural Center and Leaf Global Arts kicked off “Reimagine 2020” this weekend.

The collaborative event aims to uplift the community and showcase the diverse art world found within.

It is both virtual and in-person– following CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Organizers say there is no doubt 2020 has been hard for a lot of reasons.

“This is a time of discussion, laughter, expression and healing,” YMI Cultural Director Nina Ireland said. “This is just a time of re-imagining 2020, all that we’ve went through, paying homage to such a traumatic year for everybody.”

Leaders wanted to bring people together to have tough talks, making it a time of change and growth.

The event continues on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m.

Click here wecanreimagine.org for more information.

