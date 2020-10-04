NYPD investigating after car knocks two cyclists off bikes during protests

National-World

Police are investigating after a car knocked two cyclists off their bikes during a riding event in New York City Saturday night.

A dark colored vehicle struck a 19-year-old woman and 37-year-old man in the Flatiron area about 7:15 p.m. Saturday before fleeing the scene, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement.

The cyclists had fallen to the ground after being hit, a police spokesman told CNN Sunday.

The woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, while the man refused medical attention, according to the police statement. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far, the statement said.

Earlier, NYPD spokesperson Anwar Ishmael told CNN that the individuals received minor injuries.

He said it was unclear whether the incident was accidental or intentional and the driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

Peter Kerre, co-founder of Street Riders NYC said the bicyclists were part of a weekly “Justice Ride.” They were riding ahead to block off traffic as the protest made its way through lower Manhattan, Kerre said.

Kerre said he witnessed an argument between the person who hit the bicyclists and some participants of the ride. At one point he said he spoke to the driver who was angry for being held up in traffic.

Kerre said one rider who was hit may have “potentially fractured her heel,” and the other refused to be treated at the scene.