Shreveport man accused of double homicide arrested

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — A Shreveport man accused in a double homicide last month is in Shreveport police custody after being extradited from Cass County, Missouri, where he was arrested last week.

The homicides happened on Sept. 28 around 10 p.m. at a house in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene: 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor. Both were shot in the upper body and were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where both died.

SPD named 33-year-old Stanley Goldsby as the alleged trigger man. Detectives said he went to the house and argued with one of the victims before shots were fired.

Goldsby is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count attempted second-degree murder. The latter charge is expected to be upgraded

He has two bonds — one set at $250,000 and the other at $100,000.

