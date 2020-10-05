Coaches, parents rally for contact sports left sidelined by Nevada governor

National-World

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A group of coaches, parents and their children gathered at All American Park to take a stand for youth contact sports.

Governor Sisolak announced minimal contact sports like soccer and volleyball would be allowed to resume games and tournaments last week. His guidelines do not allow high contact sports to resume games or tournaments like tackle football or hockey.

“The numbers are going down. Everything’s going down,” said Steve Grammas of JPS Nevada Youth Football League. “We need to let these kids play football.”

This group was specifically fighting for the return of tackle football. About 60 parents, their children and coaches attended the rally.

“There’s groups of people that need these sports. We need to have contact,” said Jason Hales with NYFL. “We need to know what’s its like to rely on the young man or woman standing next to us to show us in life it’s the same thing.”

Hales said he was shocked and disappointed tackle football was not included in the governor’s announcement. He created a plan for his players to resume play.

“No fans watching these kids. They were to be dropped off, they were going to be temperature checked, they were going to be sanitized, and they were going to be separated,” said Hales.

“I mean what are they going to do? They’re going to sit at home. Kids don’t play outside anymore,” said parent Nathaniel Taylor. “My son doesn’t go outside and play I don’t trust the world nowadays. So his teammates are his family.”

Coaches are already looking into other options including tournaments outside the state.

“We’re not running from anybody. We’re not ducking from anything,” said Coach Chris Willis with the 702 Jags. “Our youth says they’ll play anybody anywhere.”

