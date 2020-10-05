Inspired by Black Lives Matter, attorney quits job to open civil rights law firm

National-World

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) — As Des Moines Black Lives Matter renews its commitment to the community at an event Friday evening, the movement is inspiring others to step up. KCCI’s Tommie Clark has how a local attorney quit his job in an attempt to influence change.

“It’s scary, but it’s a risk that I’m willing to take,” said lawyer, Ben Lynch.

On Monday, Lynch was practicing law at a Fortune 500 company. By Wednesday, the 29-year-old had opened his own law firm.

“It was very nerve-wracking giving up a consistent paycheck every two weeks,” said Lynch.

Seeing central Iowans of all walks of life create change over the summer inspired Lynch to adjust his own life plans.

“The civil rights movement, the Black Lives Matter movement started, and I felt like I needed to make a difference,” said Lynch.

So with his family along for the ride, Lynch launched a law firm in Clive.

“I refinanced my house, I sold my motorcycle and I also got a job bartending on the side,” said Lynch.

Right now he is working on three different local civil rights cases.

“I also just got done representing a criminal defense client who was charged with rioting, and that charge was actually dismissed. I represented them for free,” said Lynch

He’s doing pro bono work for those who cannot afford to not have their voices heard.

“Maybe I can inspire other attorneys, and other people in the community to step up to use their privileges and talents to make a difference,” said Lynch.

Ultimately Lynch’s mission is to influence positive change in the Des Moines metro – the kind he’s witnessed on the streets of Des Moines for the past four months.

“I know that I’m going to do all that I can. I’m going to fight like hell. I’m going to do my part, and try to make this community a better place,” said Lynch.

Friday evening Des Moines Black Lives Matter is holding a Justice 4 Black Children vigil. The event will focus on Breasia Terrell and Abdi Sharif. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at 6th and College in Des Moines.

