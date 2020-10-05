Police say man pushed woman’s wheelchair over, sending her to the hospital

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (East Idaho News) — Police say a man pushed over a woman in a wheelchair, which sent her to the hospital.

On Monday, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a paralyzed woman bound to an electric wheelchair fallen on the ground. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Bocanegra Jr. ran from the house before police arrived.

Court documents show the victim, who was known to Bocanegra, got into an argument with him. Bocanegra allegedly became upset and shoved her wheelchair backward. The motorized chair tipped backwards and the victim fell out, landing on her neck.

While the woman did not have any visible injuries, officers write in their report the victim appeared to be in physical pain. An ambulance came, placed a brace on her neck and took her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

While at the hospital, doctors diagnosed the woman with a sprained neck and muscle spasms, according to court documents.

Investigators tried speaking with Bocanegra over the phone to get his side of the story, but he hung up.

Court documents indicate when officers found Bocanegra Tuesday at the Jack in The Box on Broadway Street, they arrested him for felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.

Bocanegra then told officers that he and the victim were arguing when his foot became caught under the electric wheelchair, accidentally flipping it over, according to a police report.

Police then took Bocanegra to the Bonneville County Jail where he remains held on $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

If convicted of felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, Bocanegra could be ordered to spend up to 10-years in prison and/or pay a $10,000 fine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.