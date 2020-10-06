Former U. City Teacher of the Year killed when car crashes into Starbucks

National-World

OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV) — What was supposed to be a quick stop for coffee turned tragic on Saturday at an Olivette Starbucks.

The attorney representing the family of Glenda Simmons confirmed with News 4 she was killed Saturday while waiting for a latte when a SUV crashed through the front of the store.

Attorney Richard Zalasky says Glenda’s husband Joseph was waiting for her outside.

He says Glenda stopped by the store for a latte after the two had breakfast. Joseph says he saw the SUV slam into the store, before the driver stopped and accelerated again.

Joseph told his attorney he ran over to his wife who was bleeding from her head. She later told him she loved him before being taken to the hospital, where she died.

Joseph Simmons wasn’t ready to speak to the media but neighbors of the 73- year old said she was a nice lady.

News 4 found Glenda was University City’s Teacher of the Year in 2006. She was married to Joseph for three years but the two have known each other since high school.

Zalasky says Simmons later spoke to the driver of the SUV, who said his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator.

Olivette police have not stated if that driver will be charged with anything.

