Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal fire truck

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) — A man is in custody after attempting to steal a fire truck at the scene of a fire in North County overnight, authorities say.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a burning home near South New Florissant Road and Dunn Road in Florissant. When they arrived, there was heavy fire in front of the home.

The firefighters entered the house to search for residents and found no one inside, but they did find a separate fire in the garage. Fire officials said it was suspicious to find two origins of fire. They also said a gas can was nearby.

While firefighters were on scene, a man hopped into the driver’s seat of a Berkeley fire truck and attempted to drive away. A News 4 photographer then saw the man being taken into custody. Officials said there is surveillance video of the same man in the area around the time the fire started.

Neighbors told News 4 someone else owns the home that was set on fire. They also said there have been problems with squatters.

Investigators are working to determine if the man found inside the fire truck is the same person who may have set the fires inside the home.

