Omaha doctors share warning after COVID-19 spike

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — In a tweet, Monday the President said not to be afraid of COVID-19. Nebraska Medicine and UNMC doctors said in a Monday press conference that recent cases and hospitalization numbers in Nebraska mean you should be.

“This is potentially a perfect storm for Nebraska,” UNMC Assistant vise chancellor for health security training, Doctor John Lowe said.

As Omaha city council members question whether they should extend the mask ordinance Tuesday, local health leaders said now is the time to double down not get lazy.

“I don’t think this is the time to rescind the mask mandate for the city of Omaha. This is the time to expand that mandate throughout the state,” Head of infectious disease at UNMC Dr. Mark Rupp said.

Doctors are blaming loosening restrictions for a record spike in cases.

“We know how to beat this virus but we’ve gotten complacent. COVID-19 has now killed nearly 500 Nebraskans and more are likely to die if we don’t take immediate action,” Dr. Lowe said.

Doctors said they are constantly learning more about the virus. That includes using an experimental cocktail of drugs to treat it, including some the president took while hospitalized.

“We’re using them in a responsible way in which patients who meet indications are receiving the appropriate medication or we’re giving them in a study situation to fully elucidate how helpful they are and in what population they should be used in,” Dr. Rupp said.

The doctors’ take-home point of the conference: if we don’t slow the spread we will not have enough hospital spaces this winter.

“We all have the power to slow this down but if people do not change the way we are currently behaving we are not going to have the capacity. The assumption that if you get sick we’ll have a hospital bed for you is false. Lincoln can fill, Omaha can fill, Grand Island can fill all of our hospitals can fill up,” UNMC chief of critical care Doctor Daniel Johnson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.