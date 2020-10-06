Police: Man seriously injured in shooting at downtown Portland hotel

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a hotel room in downtown Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting at the Marriott, located in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with an injury consistent with gunfire. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Parts of the hotel will be closed during the ongoing investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

