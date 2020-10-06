Quarantine isolation could be detrimental for elderly psychological wellbeing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — As the pandemic rolls into the fourth quarter of 2020 and the holiday season fast approaches, many people have become COVID-fatigued, shunning masks and social distancing.

But our older population remains isolated. Some inside nursing and assisted living facilities, and some inside their homes.

Delores Hooper is normally a very active 82-year-old. But due to a lung condition, she and her husband have been very careful to stay home and away from others. While she is doing her best to stay active and in contact with friends and family, she has been witness to the hardship of those around her.

“Not being able to see family is hard,” said Hooper. “And it just makes you realize, I guess how much you miss your family even though you don’t see them every day. And talking on the phone is different than getting a real hug, or being able to hug them are, you know, it make physical contact. And we do have several friends that were in not nursing homes, but senior adult living and they had to be quarantined. And that was that was really bad for them. And people that have dementia, it really has affected them.”

Dr. Robert Savory, who specializes in geriatrics at Willis-Knighton Health System, says the isolation can be detrimental to psychological wellbeing.

“This is where the loneliness, the exclusion, the social isolation leads to more grief, anxiety, depression, that feeling of why am I here, the giving up,” said Savory. “Because a lot of these people have been active. They’ve been going out and playing bridge with their friends. I’ve been going to church facilities and functions, shopping, doing all sorts of normal daily activities. And now they are told they have to be isolated in their home.”

Hooper agrees.

“And it was really hard for them, you know, not to understand why their family member was not there,” she said. “And the neighbor across the street’s in the same condition, she doesn’t understand why nobody comes to see her. And so we have not been affected by that; several of our friends have.”

While the pandemic continues, it is essential to check on your elderly friends, neighbors and family members. Their physical and psychological wellbeing could depend on it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.