State changes rules for attendance at gatherings

HARRISBURG, PA (WNEP) — The state is making changes to the rules about the number of people allowed at gatherings.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 9 amended orders will allow for venue occupancy limits to play a bigger role in determining the number of people permitted both inside and outside of events or gatherings.

The state is defining an event or gathering as a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes that takes place over a limited timeframe, such as hours or days, including fairs, festivals, concerts, or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses, such as shows or performances within amusement parks, individual showings of movies, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multi-room venue.

Groups of people who share a space within a building in the ordinary course of operations, such as in an office building, classroom, production floor or similar regularly occurring operation of a business or organization, are not events or gatherings, according to the state’s rules.

