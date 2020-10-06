Teenager among first to receive gene therapy treatment for rare condition

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — A West Virginia teen is among the first in the country to get gene therapy treatment for a rare condition.

Kendra Goins has Hurler Syndrome, meaning her body cannot break down certain types of sugar. In addition to damaging her organs, the condition also makes it difficult for her to grow.

“I’ve spoken with experts all across the country, all the way from the chemist that made this down to the doctor who has used it. This looks like her golden ticket,” said Sheryl Goins, Kendra’s mother.

The goal of the treatment is to force Kendra’s body to produce the enzymes to break down sugars.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.