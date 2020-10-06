These neighbors show us love can still exist on opposing sides of politics

National-World

“Love thy neighbor” is a sentiment many communities in America are struggling with at the moment. Almost half of registered voters in both Biden and Trump camps say they do not have a single close friend who supports the other major party candidate, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

This is especially true in Cedar Park, Texas — a suburb outside of Austin — where people on both sides have been vandalizing and stealing each other’s political signs, according to residents Marne Litton and Tasha Hancock.

The two women are on opposite sides of the political spectrum: Litton supports President Donald Trump; Hancock supports Joe Biden.

The women also happen to be very close friends.

The pair became instant friends when Hancock moved into the house next door to Litton six years ago.

“My husband and I have a special needs child,” Litton told CNN. “During difficult times, Tasha was always there for us. She would decorate our garage with signs and leave things in the fridge for when we returned from the hospital. And I did similar things for her when she needed it.”

Because they had become good friends before they learned about each other’s political leanings, they said they were able to easily accept it

“I respect how she votes, and she respects how I vote. It’s that simple,” Litton said.

So, when the two women started noticing the anger and vitriol that was circulating around their community, they took to their neighborhood Facebook group to share their thoughts.

“We want to spread a message of kindness and love during these challenging times,” Litton said. “Tasha and I may not see eye to eye politically, but that doesn’t mean we can’t show love and respect for one another.”

The arguing on social media had become too much.

“People were unfriending each other [in the neighborhood Facebook group] saying ‘I hate that person because they have this or that political sign in their yard,'” Hancock told CNN. “I thought, you don’t even know that person. How can you hate them?”

The reactions to Litton’s Facebook post were exactly what the two women were hoping for.

“People really came together on this. The post got so many likes and positive comments,” Litton said.

While the two mothers appreciate the special relationship they share, they recognize it may not be so easy for others.

“To the people who are just very set in their ways, we’re not saying you have to be best friends,” Litton said. “We’re just asking people to be more tolerant and not to judge so quickly.

“Just because one person decides to vote for one political party, does not make them or their family necessarily bad people. That goes both ways. Politics are important, but they are not everything.”

Litton and Hancock hope their message will positively impact other communities but for now, they are happy “sipping mimosas in the front yard and staying away from the nastiness online.”

That, they said, is way easier and way more fun.